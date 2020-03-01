Shares of FRME Up 7.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) on October 23rd, 2019 at $38.63. In approximately 2 months, First Merchants has returned 7.51% as of today's recent price of $41.53.

In the past 52 weeks, First Merchants share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.00 and a high of $42.48 and are now at $41.53, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.

First Merchants Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. The Banks offer a broad range of financial services, including accepting time and transaction deposits, making commercial and consumer loans, issuing credit cards, and providing personal and corporate trust services. First Merchants operates offices in Indiana and Ohio.

