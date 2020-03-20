Shares of FRC Down 16.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) on February 26th, 2020 at $109.41. In approximately 3 weeks, First Republic B has returned 16.39% as of today's recent price of $91.48.

First Republic B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.34 and a 52-week low of $81.21 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $91.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

First Republic Bank and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management in urban, coastal markets in the U.S. First Republic delivers relationship-based service by providing a single point of contact for all of its services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Republic B.

