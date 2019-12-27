Shares of FRC Up 13.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) on October 15th, 2019 at $103.56. In approximately 2 months, First Republic B has returned 13.41% as of today's recent price of $117.44.

In the past 52 weeks, First Republic B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.42 and a high of $118.37 and are now at $117.44, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

First Republic Bank and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management in urban, coastal markets in the U.S. First Republic delivers relationship-based service by providing a single point of contact for all of its services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of First Republic B shares.

Log in and add First Republic B (FRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.