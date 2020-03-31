Shares of FOXA Down 31.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Twenty-First C-A (NASDAQ:FOXA) on February 24th, 2020 at $35.26. In approximately 1 month, Twenty-First C-A has returned 31.06% as of today's recent price of $24.31.

Twenty-First C-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.53 and a 52-week low of $19.81 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $24.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is a diversified media company. The Company's media and entertainment operations include the production and distribution motion pictures and television programming, music, radio broadcasting, and sports.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Twenty-First C-A.

Log in and add Twenty-First C-A (FOXA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.