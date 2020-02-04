Shares of FNLC Down 28.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Bancorp/Me (NASDAQ:FNLC) on January 31st, 2020 at $28.80. In approximately 2 months, First Bancorp/Me has returned 28.49% as of today's recent price of $20.59.

First Bancorp/Me share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.64 and a 52-week low of $18.22 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $20.59 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 2.04% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Bancorp, Inc. of Maine is the bank holding company for The First. The Bank offers a wide variety of services including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, credit cards, investment management and trust services. First Bancorp operates in coastal Maine.

