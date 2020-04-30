Shares of FNF Up 7.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) on March 25th, 2020 at $25.63. In approximately 1 month, Fnf Group has returned 7.26% as of today's recent price of $27.49.

Over the past year, Fnf Group has traded in a range of $19.00 to $49.28 and is now at $27.49, 45% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

FNF Group was created as a tracking stock proposal for the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. common stock. FNF provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

