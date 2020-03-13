Shares of FNB Down 31.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) on February 24th, 2020 at $11.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Fnb Corp has returned 31.57% as of today's recent price of $7.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fnb Corp have traded between a low of $7.37 and a high of $12.93 and are now at $7.82, which is 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

F.N.B. Corporation operates as a diversified financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a full range of financial commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions.

