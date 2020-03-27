Shares of FMBI Down 37.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Midwest/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) on January 21st, 2020 at $21.90. In approximately 2 months, First Midwest/Il has returned 37.43% as of today's recent price of $13.70.

In the past 52 weeks, First Midwest/Il share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.44 and a high of $23.64 and are now at $13.70, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for First Midwest Bank. The Bank provides a full range of both business and retail banking and trust and investment management services through offices primarily located in northeastern Illinois.

