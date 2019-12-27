Shares of FMBI Up 13.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Midwest/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) on October 23rd, 2019 at $20.41. In approximately 2 months, First Midwest/Il has returned 13.18% as of today's recent price of $23.10.

First Midwest/Il share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.68 and a 52-week low of $18.10 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $23.10 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for First Midwest Bank. The Bank provides a full range of both business and retail banking and trust and investment management services through offices primarily located in northeastern Illinois.

