Shares of FIZZ Down 3.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Natl Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) on January 3rd, 2020 at $48.15. In approximately 4 weeks, Natl Beverage has returned 3.89% as of today's recent price of $46.28.

In the past 52 weeks, Natl Beverage share prices have been bracketed by a low of $38.28 and a high of $84.77 and are now at $46.28, 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for subsidiaries that market, manufacture, and distribute a full line of beverage products. The Company's products include multi-flavored and cola soft drinks, juice and juice products, flavored carbonated and spring water products, and specialty items.

