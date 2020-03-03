Shares of FIX Down 8.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) on January 31st, 2020 at $46.94. In approximately 1 month, Comfort Systems has returned 8.02% as of today's recent price of $43.17.

Comfort Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.21 and a 52-week low of $36.27 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $43.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Comfort Systems.

Log in and add Comfort Systems (FIX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.