Shares of FIX Down 26.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) on January 31st, 2020 at $46.94. In approximately 2 months, Comfort Systems has returned 25.96% as of today's recent price of $34.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Comfort Systems have traded between a low of $29.43 and a high of $58.21 and are now at $34.75, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Comfort Systems.

