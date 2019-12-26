Shares of FIX Up 22.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) on September 11th, 2019 at $41.36. In approximately 4 months, Comfort Systems has returned 22.67% as of today's recent price of $50.73.

In the past 52 weeks, Comfort Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.27 and a high of $58.21 and are now at $50.73, 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The Company's commercial and industrial markets include office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, hotels, manufacturing plants, and government facilities.

