Shares of FIT Up 65.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fitbit Inc - A (NYSE:FIT) on September 12th, 2019 at $3.73. In approximately 6 months, Fitbit Inc - A has returned 65.64% as of today's recent price of $6.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Fitbit Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.81 and a high of $7.26 and are now at $6.29, 124% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% higher and 0.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fitbit, Inc. manufactures wireless-enabled and wearable fitness devices. The Company produces products that measure data such as the number of steps walked, quality of sleep, calories burned, and other personalized metrics. Fitbit offers products that utilize accelerometers to assist in sensing user movement.

