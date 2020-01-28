Shares of FISV Up 10.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) on November 7th, 2019 at $109.04. In approximately 3 months, Fiserv Inc has returned 10.69% as of today's recent price of $120.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Fiserv Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $81.62 and a high of $122.93 and are now at $120.69, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Fiserv, Inc. provides integrated information management and electronic commerce systems and services. The Company's solutions include transaction processing, electronic bill payment and presentment, business process outsourcing, document distribution services, and software and systems solutions.

