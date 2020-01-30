Shares of FIS Up 10.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) on November 1st, 2019 at $133.38. In approximately 3 months, Fidelity Nationa has returned 10.46% as of today's recent price of $147.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Nationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.41 and a high of $150.42 and are now at $147.33, 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a payment services provider. The Company provides credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

