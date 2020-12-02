Shares of FIBK Down 4.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Inter/Mt-A (NASDAQ:FIBK) on December 3rd, 2019 at $41.04. In approximately 2 months, First Inter/Mt-A has returned 4.80% as of today's recent price of $39.07.

In the past 52 weeks, First Inter/Mt-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.60 and a high of $43.83 and are now at $39.07, 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is the holding company of First Interstate Bank. The Bank attracts deposits and offers business and consumer loans, mortgages, investment products, and trust services. Through a subsidiary, First Interstate BancSystem reinsures credit life and disability insurance. The Bank operates in Montana and Wyoming.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Inter/Mt-A.

