Shares of FFIN Down 77.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:07am
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Fin Banksh (NASDAQ:FFIN) on May 29th, 2019 at $117.27. In approximately 10 months, First Fin Banksh has returned 77.95% as of today's recent price of $25.86.

First Fin Banksh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.16 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $27.41 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates several banks located in Texas. The Banks accept deposits, originate loans, transmit funds, and perform other banking services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Fin Banksh.

