Shares of FFIC Down 45.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flushing Finl (NASDAQ:FFIC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.46. In approximately 3 months, Flushing Finl has returned 45.80% as of today's recent price of $11.09.

In the past 52 weeks, Flushing Finl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.86 and a high of $23.23 and are now at $11.09, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits and originates and purchases one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, and multi-family property loans. Flushing Bank operates in New York City and Nassau County, New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Flushing Finl.

Log in and add Flushing Finl (FFIC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.