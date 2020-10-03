MySmarTrend
Shares of FFIC Down 20.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:45pm
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Flushing Finl (NASDAQ:FFIC) on January 23rd, 2020 at $20.46. In approximately 2 months, Flushing Finl has returned 20.28% as of today's recent price of $16.31.

Over the past year, Flushing Finlhas traded in a range of $16.31 to $23.23 and are now at $16.31. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank, FSB. The Bank attracts deposits and originates and purchases one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, and multi-family property loans. Flushing Bank operates in New York City and Nassau County, New York.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Flushing Finl.

