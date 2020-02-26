Shares of FFBC Down 7.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Fin Bancrp (NASDAQ:FFBC) on January 27th, 2020 at $24.51. In approximately 1 month, First Fin Bancrp has returned 7.41% as of today's recent price of $22.69.

Over the past year, First Fin Bancrp has traded in a range of $22.07 to $28.23 and is now at $22.69, 3% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

First Financial Bancorp. is a financial holding company. The subsidiaries provides commercial lending, real estate lending, consumer credit, credit card, and other personal loan financing. First Financial operates through a network of offices in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Kentucky.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Fin Bancrp.

Log in and add First Fin Bancrp (FFBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.