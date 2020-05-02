Shares of FDS Up 17.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Factset Research (:FDS) on October 23rd, 2019 at $251.83. In approximately 4 months, Factset Research has returned 17.17% as of today's recent price of $295.07.

Factset Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $305.38 and a 52-week low of $214.18 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $295.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. supplies global economic and financial data to analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals. The Company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.

