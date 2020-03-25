Shares of FDEF Down 55.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Defiance (NASDAQ:FDEF) on January 31st, 2020 at $29.69. In approximately 2 months, First Defiance has returned 55.74% as of today's recent price of $13.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Defiance have traded between a low of $10.98 and a high of $32.39 and are now at $13.38, which is 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 4.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Defiance Financial Corp. is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance and Investments, Inc. The Bank offers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services through its offices located throughout nine northwest Ohio counties. First Insurance and Investments, Inc. provides a variety of insurance services, as well as investment products.

