Shares of FCX Up 20.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) on October 23rd, 2019 at $9.99. In approximately 3 months, Freeport-Mcmoran has returned 20.48% as of today's recent price of $12.03.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $8.43 to $14.68 and is now at $11.97, 42% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

