Shares of FCNCA Up 17.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Citizens-A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on September 6th, 2019 at $452.58. In approximately 5 months, First Citizens-A has returned 17.19% as of today's recent price of $530.36.

Over the past year, First Citizens-A has traded in a range of $381.50 to $542.12 and is now at $530.36, 39% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. of North Carolina is the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company and Ironstone Bank. First-Citizens serves North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Ironstone operates in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.

