Shares of FCH Down 2.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Felcor Lodging (:FCH) on January 24th, 2017 at $7.48. In approximately 37 months, Felcor Lodging has returned 2.34% as of today's recent price of $7.30.

Felcor Lodging share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $9.13 and a 52-week low of $6.00 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $7.30 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust (""REIT"") focusing on upscale and full service hotels. The Company owns interests in hotels throughout the United States and Canada.

