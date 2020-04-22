Shares of FCH Down 2.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Felcor Lodging (:FCH) on January 24th, 2017 at $7.48. In approximately 39 months, Felcor Lodging has returned 2.34% as of today's recent price of $7.30.

In the past 52 weeks, Felcor Lodging share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.13 and are now at $7.30, 22% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust (""REIT"") focusing on upscale and full service hotels. The Company owns interests in hotels throughout the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Felcor Lodging.

