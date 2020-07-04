Shares of FCF Down 32.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Common Fin (NYSE:FCF) on January 29th, 2020 at $13.59. In approximately 2 months, First Common Fin has returned 32.08% as of today's recent price of $9.23.

First Common Fin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.93 and a 52-week low of $7.86 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $9.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides general banking business and offers a range of financial services including traditional retail banking services, such as savings, time deposits, mortgage, consumer installment, and commercial loans.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of First Common Fin.

Log in and add First Common Fin (FCF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.