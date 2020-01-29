Shares of FCBC Down 5.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Communi Bc (NASDAQ:FCBC) on November 15th, 2019 at $31.46. In approximately 2 months, First Communi Bc has returned 5.74% as of today's recent price of $29.65.

Over the past year, First Communi Bchas traded in a range of $29.44 to $36.48 and are now at $29.65. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Community Bank, N.A. The Bank generates revenue primarily through commercial, real estate, and consumer lending within its respective market area. The Company also operates investment management and mortgage banking companies. First Community Bancshares operates in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.

