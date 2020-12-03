Shares of FCBC Down 25.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Communi Bc (NASDAQ:FCBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $29.05. In approximately 2 weeks, First Communi Bc has returned 25.31% as of today's recent price of $21.70.

First Communi Bc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.72 and the current low of $21.44 and are currently at $21.70 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Community Bank, N.A. The Bank generates revenue primarily through commercial, real estate, and consumer lending within its respective market area. The Company also operates investment management and mortgage banking companies. First Community Bancshares operates in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.

