Shares of FCB Down 42.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fcb Financial-A (NYSE:FCB) on July 13th, 2018 at $58.15. In approximately 22 months, Fcb Financial-A has returned 42.25% as of today's recent price of $33.58.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fcb Financial-A have traded between a low of $33.06 and a high of $34.13 and are now at $33.58, which is 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. acquires and owns insured depository institutions. The Company, through their subsidiaries, operates community banks in Florida, United States.

