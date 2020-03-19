Shares of FBIZ Down 40.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Business F (NASDAQ:FBIZ) on February 27th, 2020 at $24.35. In approximately 3 weeks, First Business F has returned 40.70% as of today's recent price of $14.44.

In the past 52 weeks, First Business F share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $13.45 and a high of $27.35 and are now at $14.44. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company involved in the commercial banking business through offices located in Wisconsin. The Company also provides trust and investment services, business leasing services, shareholder relations, and access to capital for its operating entities.

