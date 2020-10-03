Shares of FBHS Down 18.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) on February 24th, 2020 at $68.86. In approximately 2 weeks, Fortune Brands H has returned 18.40% as of today's recent price of $56.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands H have traded between a low of $44.79 and a high of $73.28 and are now at $56.19, which is 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products. The Company's business lines include kitchen and bath cabinetry, plumbing, accessories, advanced material windows, door systems, and security and storage.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Fortune Brands H.

Log in and add Fortune Brands H (FBHS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.