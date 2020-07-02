Shares of FAST Up 1.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) on November 4th, 2019 at $37.55. In approximately 3 months, Fastenal Co has returned 1.19% as of today's recent price of $37.99.

Fastenal Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $143.76 and a 52-week low of $28.38 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $37.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 4.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Fastenal Company sells industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The Company markets its products and services throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Singapore, China, and the Netherlands.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fastenal Co shares.

Log in and add Fastenal Co (FAST) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.