Shares of EWBC Down 36.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for East West Bncrp (NASDAQ:EWBC) on February 24th, 2020 at $43.86. In approximately 1 month, East West Bncrp has returned 36.46% as of today's recent price of $27.87.

Over the past year, East West Bncrp has traded in a range of $22.55 to $52.97 and is now at $27.87, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.7%.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for East-West Bank. The Bank is a commercial bank specializing in commercial, construction, and real estate lending, as well as financing international trade. East-West operates throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties.

