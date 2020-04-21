Shares of EVH Up 20.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) on March 26th, 2020 at $5.19. In approximately 4 weeks, Evolent Health-A has returned 20.04% as of today's recent price of $6.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Evolent Health-A have traded between a low of $3.50 and a high of $14.79 and are now at $6.23, which is 78% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 3.52% lower over the past week, respectively.

Evolent Health, Inc. provides a purpose-built platform, powered by our technology, proprietary processes and integrated services, enables providers to migrate their economic orientation from fee-for-service, and FFS, reimbursement to payment models that reward high-quality and cost-effective care, and value-based payment models.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Evolent Health-A shares.

