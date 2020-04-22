Shares of EV Up 6.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) on March 25th, 2020 at $31.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Eaton Vance Corp has returned 6.19% as of today's recent price of $32.95.

Eaton Vance Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.79 and a 52-week low of $23.59 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $32.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Eaton Vance Corp. creates, markets, and manages mutual funds. The Company also provides management and counseling services to individual and institutional clients. Eaton Vance currently provides investment advisory or administration services to individual and institutional accounts, as well as funds.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Eaton Vance Corp shares.

Log in and add Eaton Vance Corp (EV) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.