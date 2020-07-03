Shares of ETW Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) on April 16th, 2019 at $10.04. In approximately 11 months, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has returned 7.57% as of today's recent price of $9.28.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fundhas traded in a range of $0.00 to $10.60 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.99% lower over the past week, respectively.

