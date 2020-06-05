Shares of ESNT Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) on April 21st, 2020 at $22.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Essent Group Ltd has returned 17.71% as of today's recent price of $26.99.

Over the past year, Essent Group Ltd has traded in a range of $17.52 to $55.84 and is now at $26.99, 54% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 4.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

Essent Group Ltd. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance and reinsurance coverage products and services on residential property loans for United States real estate.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Essent Group Ltd.

