Shares of ESIO Up 7.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Electro Sci Inds (NASDAQ:ESIO) on October 30th, 2018 at $27.79. In approximately 18 months, Electro Sci Inds has returned 7.92% as of today's recent price of $29.99.

Electro Sci Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.02 and a 52-week low of $28.81 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $29.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. designs and manufactures products used worldwide in electronics manufacturing. The Company's products are used in wireless telecommunications, computers, automotive electronics, and other electronic products. Electro Scientific Industries supplies laser and laser drilling systems, test and termination equipment, and machine vision systems.

