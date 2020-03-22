Shares of ESGR Down 39.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) on January 8th, 2020 at $204.00. In approximately 2 months, Enstar Group Ltd has returned 39.41% as of today's recent price of $123.60.

Enstar Group Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $213.99 and a 52-week low of $94.58 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $130.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Enstar Group Ltd. acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies in run-off. The Company also provides management, consulting, and other services to the global insurance and reinsurance industry.

