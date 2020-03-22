Shares of ESE Down 28.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Esco Tech Inc (NYSE:ESE) on February 24th, 2020 at $94.13. In approximately 4 weeks, Esco Tech Inc has returned 28.00% as of today's recent price of $67.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esco Tech Inc have traded between a low of $65.07 and a high of $107.10 and are now at $70.35, which is 8% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 2.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) provides engineered products and solutions. The Company supplies special purpose communications systems for electric, gas, and water utilities. ESCO offers software to support advanced metering applications. ESCO also provides engineered filtration products to the aviation, space, and process markets from around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Esco Tech Inc.

