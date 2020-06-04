Shares of ESCA Down 50.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) on December 16th, 2019 at $10.25. In approximately 4 months, Escalade Inc has returned 50.93% as of today's recent price of $5.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Escalade Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.69 and a high of $12.49 and are now at $5.03, 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.4% lower and 4.41% lower over the past week, respectively.

Escalade, Inc. manufactures and sells sporting goods and office and graphic arts products. The Company's products include archery equipment, game tables, paper drills, paper shredders, and letter openers, among others. Escalade markets its products worldwide.

