Shares of ERI Down 54.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) on February 24th, 2020 at $64.71. In approximately 2 weeks, Eldorado Resorts has returned 54.09% as of today's recent price of $29.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Eldorado Resorts share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.42 and a high of $70.74 and are now at $26.71. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. owns and operates as a chain of resorts. The Company offers casino, poker, roulette, and other games, as well as provides food and beverages services. Eldorado Resorts serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eldorado Resorts.

