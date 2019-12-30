Shares of ERI Up 36.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) on October 15th, 2019 at $42.77. In approximately 3 months, Eldorado Resorts has returned 36.68% as of today's recent price of $58.46.

In the past 52 weeks, Eldorado Resorts share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.49 and a high of $59.34 and are now at $58.46, 80% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. owns and operates as a chain of resorts. The Company offers casino, poker, roulette, and other games, as well as provides food and beverages services. Eldorado Resorts serves customers in the United States.

