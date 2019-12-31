Shares of EQR Down 5.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) on November 5th, 2019 at $85.19. In approximately 2 months, Equity Residenti has returned 5.84% as of today's recent price of $80.21.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity Residenti have traded between a low of $63.41 and a high of $89.55 and are now at $80.21, which is 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% higher and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Equity Residenti.

