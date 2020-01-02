Shares of EPR Up 0.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) on January 13th, 2020 at $71.14. In approximately 3 weeks, Epr Properties has returned 0.32% as of today's recent price of $71.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Epr Properties share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $80.75 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and develops properties leased to entertainment and entertainment related business operators generally under long-term triple net leases. The Company plans to focus primarily on megaplex theaters and entertainment themed retail centers.

