Shares of EPAM Up 11.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) on November 11th, 2019 at $191.98. In approximately 2 months, Epam Systems Inc has returned 11.68% as of today's recent price of $214.41.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Epam Systems Inc have traded between a low of $104.77 and a high of $216.68 and are now at $214.41, which is 105% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.57% higher and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software development, outsourcing services, e-business, enterprise relationship management, and content management solutions.

