Shares of ENVA Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA) on February 4th, 2020 at $20.78. In approximately 1 month, Enova Internatio has returned 18.53% as of today's recent price of $16.92.

Over the past year, Enova Internatio has traded in a range of $15.93 to $31.95 and is now at $16.92, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Enova International, Inc. offers online financial services to people who have bank accounts but have limited access to traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company offers short-term consumer and installment consumer loans in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

