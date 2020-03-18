Shares of ELY Down 67.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on February 11th, 2020 at $18.75. In approximately 1 month, Callaway Golf Co has returned 67.79% as of today's recent price of $6.04.

Callaway Golf Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.33 and the current low of $5.96 and are currently at $6.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Callaway Golf Co.

Log in and add Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.